5 killed, injured in Pakistan bomb explosion

According to police, some unidentified militants planted explosive material adjacent to a school located in Molay Khan Bazaar which later exploded with a bang, 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

According to police, all the victims including the dead and injured were local residents who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A heavy contingent of police has been rushed to the blast site.

North and South Waziristan regions, despite the successive operations of the Pakistani army over the past decade, are still witnessing numerous terrorist attacks due to their proximity to the common border of this country with Afghanistan.

SKH/PR