  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 4, 2023, 10:20 AM

2 army forces killed in clashes with militants in SW Pakistan

2 army forces killed in clashes with militants in SW Pakistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – A group of militants ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead, the military said on Monday.

The statement noted that as a result of an ambush by militants in southwestern Pakistan, an army major and a junior officer have been killed and another soldier was injured, TRT World reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's ambush near Balor in Balochistan province, but Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past.

Small separatist groups in oil-rich Balochistan have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades.

Though Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, the violence has continued.

Since the beginning of this year, as well as last year (2022), Pakistan has seen a tremendous increase in terrorist incidents inside compared to previous years, while ISIL and Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorist groups were labeled as the main causes of violence in Pakistan in 2022.

AMK/PR

News Code 202774

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News