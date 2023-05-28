Iran has no restriction on exporting defense equipment

The Islamic Republic will help any country that remains committed to international peace, Ashtiani said in an interview on Sunday, when asked about Iran’s military and defense cooperation with Venezuela and the possibility of exporting Iranian equipment to the Latin American country.

“We have no restriction on supplying equipment to [other] countries. We are in contact with all states and keep this contact with might,” he said.

“We will definitely help any country that is committed to international interests, security, and peace, and that considers global common security.”

He also noted that the Defense Ministry, which is in charge of the joint economic commission between the two countries, makes necessary coordination in different fields, among them the security and defense ones.

Last June, Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year partnership agreement to expand ties in various sectors such as the military.

Elsewhere in his interview, the defense minister was asked about reports on Iran’s purchase of Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia and their possible shipment in the near future.

“We are a manufacturer ourselves and work in the aviation industry regarding fighters, as well as transport and training aircraft…, but if we feel the need concerning our defense power, we try to get technological facilities or equipment from any country that possesses them,” he said.

“The discussions about the Su-35 fighters are mostly speculations,” Ashtiani added, emphasizing that some deals may yield a result years after their signing.

RHM/Press TV