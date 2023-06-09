  1. Economy
New railway to shorten Tehran-Tabriz distance inagurated

TEHRAN, Jun 09 (MNA) – On the second day of the second visit of President Raeisi's trip to East Azerbaijan on Friday, the Bostanabad -Tabriz railway and the Khavaran station were put into operation in Raeisi's presence.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Tabriz in East Azarbaijan province on Thursday morning.

On the visit second day of Raeisi's visit on Friday morning, the second phase of the Miyaneh-Tabriz railway mega project which is the Bostanabad-Tabriz section of the railway was put into operation in the presence of the president.

The first train used the newly inaugurated railway to mark the start of its operation.

The 44 km long railway shortens the railway between Tehran and Tabriz for about 4 hours of travel time as compared to the previous 12-hour time.

The Miyaneh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railway project also connects Iran's rail transit to Europe for the first time. The railway connects Iran's railway network to Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan), Yerevan and Tbilisi railways through Jolfa to increase the volume of exports of goods from Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan. , Armenia and Turkey.

