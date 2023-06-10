Raeisi warns Macron against uncosntructive actions in talks

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on the ways to develop bilateral relations, and conferred on the latest regional developments as well as talks between major world powers known as the P4+1 and Iran which were held in the past years with the aim of removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Referring to the miscalculations of some European governments about Iran, the Iranian president considered it the result of falling into the trap laid by anti-Iran adversary groups, terrorists and separatist groups which those states have sheltered.

He also emphasized avoiding interference in the internal affairs of other nations and respect for the principle of national sovereignty.

Pointing to the latest state of the talks on the removal of sanctions on Iran, the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and the Agency's repeated verifications of Iran's abiding by its legal obligations, Raeisi stressed avoiding any kind of politically-motivated and non-constructive actions in those talks.

The issue of war in Ukraine was also part of the talks between the two presidents, where Raeisi reiterated Iran's firm policy of opposing war, and considering diplomacy as the best solution for the conflict.

Emmanuel Macron, for his part, stressed that France seeks engagement with Iran and demanded the continuation of talks between the officials of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations.

Highlighting the continuation of talks to remove sanctions until reaching a conclusion, the French President considered the Islamic Republic of Iran as a part of the solution to end the Ukraine crisis and demanded that Iran play a greater role in that regard.

SKH/president.ir; 85136239