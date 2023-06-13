  1. World
13 injured in shootings, stabbings, car accidents in New York

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – More than a dozen people were shot, stabbed, or hit by vehicles in a chaotic scene in Syracuse, New York, as police responded to a call of shots fired at a "large gathering of hundreds of people," police said.

Police found multiple injured people at 12:22 a.m. Sunday in what appeared to be a mixture of assaults and accidents, NBC News reported.

Four people aged 17 to 22 had gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies, police said in a statement.

Six people ages 17 to 25 had lacerations to their heads and bodies in what appeared to be stabbing attacks.

And finally, three people ages 22 and 23 were assessed with "abrasions" after they were hit by vehicles. It appeared they were unintentionally struck as people fled, police said.

