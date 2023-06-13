At least 9 injured in mass shooting near downtown Denver

Shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, police said, adding that of nine people shot, three are in critical condition, and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took into custody a suspect who also had been shot, CNN quoted the police.

It’s not clear whether the gunfire in the 2000 block of Market Street was connected to the celebrations.

Police are conducting a “complex investigation,” they said.

The violence is among at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

MP/PR