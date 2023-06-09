Iran 'Fattah' hypersonic missile enhances regional security

ٍSpeaking during this week's Friday prayers held on the campus of the University of Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the recent unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile by the IRGC Air Force, hailing the Iranian military experts for bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of the Iranian people and Muslims in the region.

"The hypersonic missile struck fear into the hearts of the satanic enemies," according to the senior cleric.

Haj Ali Akbari further said that Fattah made the Resistance forces in the region happy, stressing that it enhanced the level of regional security as well.

Elsewhere, he said that the enemies have no military option under the table anymore as they have become disappointed after their failed attempts to divide the Iranian nation.

The senior cleric further referred to the passing anniversary of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and expressed his appreciation to people's massive participation in the memorial ceremonies for the late leader.

Tehran Friday Prayers interim leader further noted that the Iranian nation has two nationwide elections (Parliamentary and Assembly;y of Experts elections) ahead later this Iranian year (ending on March 21, 2024), calling on the people for a massive turnout to polling stations to further disappoint the enemies.

MNA/5805365