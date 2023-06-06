  1. Politics
Jun 6, 2023, 4:32 PM

FM Spox.:

Israel supporters responsible for regime's continued crimes

Israel supporters responsible for regime's continued crimes

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The supporters of the Zionist regime are legally and internationally responsible for the continued crimes of the regime, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says.

Mohammad Tamimi is the 28th child who has been martyred by the child-killing regime of Israel since the beginning of 2023, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Tuesday in reaction to the death of a two-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot by Zionists in the village of Nabi Saleh near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The supporters of the Zionist regime are legally and internationally responsible for the continued crimes of the regime, Kan'ani said.

Such crime comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has lately said at the AIPAC summit that the US is providing $3.3 billion in foreign military financing to Israel each year, he said and added that this shows the US's complicity in Israel's daily crimes.

TM/5803176

News Code 201633

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News