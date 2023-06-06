Israel supporters responsible for regime's continued crimes

Mohammad Tamimi is the 28th child who has been martyred by the child-killing regime of Israel since the beginning of 2023, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Tuesday in reaction to the death of a two-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot by Zionists in the village of Nabi Saleh near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

The supporters of the Zionist regime are legally and internationally responsible for the continued crimes of the regime, Kan'ani said.

Such crime comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has lately said at the AIPAC summit that the US is providing $3.3 billion in foreign military financing to Israel each year, he said and added that this shows the US's complicity in Israel's daily crimes.

