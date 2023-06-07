Mysterious explosion hits Occupied Lands (+VIDEO)

Footage circulating online shows a large mushroom cloud near the city of Kiryat Gat.

The cause is not immediately known and there is no comment from Zionist Israeli regime officials, according to the regime's media, including the Times of Israel.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage either.

Earlier, Zionist regime media outlets released footage of heavy fire caused by an explosion at the El Beit facility belonging to the Zionist regime's ministry of war in Ramat HaSharon city in Occupied lands.

