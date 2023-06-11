Dozens dead as heavy rains hit Pakistan

According to Aljazeera, rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said.

Another 145 people were injured as uprooted trees knocked down electrical transmission towers.

The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150km per hour (93 miles per hour) was on a course towards the country’s south, Pakistan’s disaster management agency said.

Last year, Pakistan witnessed the worst floods in its history due to heavy rains. They killed at least 1,739 people, including 647 children, and affected 33 million people.

