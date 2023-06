The explosion occurred at 13:50 local time in the town of Firozkoh in Ghor province.

Local sources also said that the blast hit near one of the Taliban's anti-narcotics police offices.

Several eyewitnesses said that the explosion targeted a number of vehicles belonging to the Taliban.

There were no reports of possible damage or causalities by the local Afghan media and Taliban officials have not commented on the matter too.

