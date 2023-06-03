Erdogan sworn in as Turkey's new president (+VIDEO)

Erdogan took his oath of office as head of state in Turkey's parliament, less than a week after his victory in the presidential election runoff, Sputnik reported.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be followed by a dinner that Erdogan will host for foreign heads of state in attendance, at the Cankaya Mansion, the official residence of the Turkish vice president.

Later today, the Turkish president is also expected to announce his new cabinet, according to Sputnik.

Last month, Erdogan narrowly prevailed in the second round of the Turkish presidential election, securing 52.14 percent of votes while his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 47.86 votes.

