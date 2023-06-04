Iran FM felicitates new Turkish counterpart on his post

"I sincerely congratulate my brother Hakan Fidan on his election as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Saying that he had met and talked with Fidan many times, Amir-Abdollahian added that the new Turkish foreign minister is a professional diplomat.

Hakan Fidan, Erdogan’s intelligence chief and a former soldier, was named as the new foreign minister replacing Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has served in the role since 2014.

One of Erdogan’s closest aides, Fidan has headed the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) since 2010 and before that was an adviser to Erdogan in the prime minister’s office.

MP