Iran roller hockey team fisnihes 2nd in Russian tournament

Iran's representative reached the final match after beating its opponents one after another. In the final match, the Iranian team was defeated by the host team (Russian team) 7-8 and became vice-champion.

The Saiman Tabriz skate roller hockey team, which is defending Asian champion is preparing for the Asian games which will be held later this year.

The international roller hockey skating tournament started on Thursday, May 25, and wrapped up on Sunday, May 28 with the participation of eight teams in Moscow.

