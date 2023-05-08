Minister congratulates Iran ice hockey women for achievement

In a message on Monday, the Iranian sports minister Hamid Sajjadi offered congratulations to Iranian girls after they became vice-champions at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship, which ended on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his message, the sports minister said that the achievement was made after great efforts and proper planning by the team and their coaches.

He described the achievement as a source of pride for the entire Iranian nation.

Sajjadi further wished more success and achievement for the whole team, their coaches, and all the Iranian women athletes.

The Iranian girds made history by winning second place yesterday in their ice hockey debut in Asian competitions.

