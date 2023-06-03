Iranian skaters shine in Roller-Skating Freestyle C'ships

Romina Salek and Sobhan Khosravani in the women’s U-19 event received gold medals in the Italian tournament.

Also, Reza Lesani in the men’s competitions and Mojdeh Shabani in the women’s competitions each won gold medals.

Mohammad-Amin Abbasian gained a silver medal, while Amir-Mohammad Savari and Taraneh Ahmadi each bagged bronze medals in Italian Roller-Skating Freestyle Championships.

Romina Salek, who participated in the Italian Freestyle World Cup to prepare for the Asian Hangzhou Championships, with a gold medal and registering a score of 4.07, broke the world record for the speed slalom in the U-19.

