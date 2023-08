In the opening match, the Iranian players defeated Hong Kong 7-2.

Mehdi Shahrokhi was selected as the man of the match.

Iran will play Indonesia on Wednesday.

India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran.

A total of 16 nations will compete in the global event next year.

