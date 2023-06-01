Iran, Turkey FMs hold phone call to stress stepped-up ties

In the phone call with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday evening, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his victory in the recent presidential elections in Turkey, as well as the victory of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the parliamentary elections.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries will further develop in the new government based on the will and wishes of the presidents of the two countries.

He also congratulated Mevlut Cavusoglu on his success in the Turkish parliamentary elections as one of AKP representatives and emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

He also pointed to Erdoğan's invitation to Raeisi to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the President of Turkey and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in this ceremony at the best level.

Turkish foreign minister, for his part, thanked the Iranian counterpart for his congratulatory message.

Çavuşoğlu emphasized that in the new government, he will try to develop cooperation with Iran in whatever position and post he would be in because relations with Iran are very important for Turkey.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, he also emphasized the cooperation between the two countries on regional issues.

