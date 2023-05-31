Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future: Peskov

"When Putin called and congratulated Mr. Erdogan on his election victory, on being reelected president of Turkey, the presidents reaffirmed their intention to hold a bilateral meeting in the foreseeable future," Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax.

"Its venue and the exact date will be coordinated with due account given of both presidents' schedules. However, there understanding that we have started preparing for this meeting," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on winning the presidential race, calling him a "dear friend".

"We attach great significance to the implementation of our joint projects, first of all, for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP and the establishment of a gas hub in Turkey," added the Russian president.

SKH/PR