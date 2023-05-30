9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida

According to ABC News, several of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65.

Police added that the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. A fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.

Hollywood Beach is about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami.

