Kremlin warns Ukraine not to threaten Russians with murder

Ukraine’s statements about "killing Russians" will have repercussions from Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program, TASS reported.

"This is what our enemies say, and we must fight them. You can't threaten Russians with murder," Peskov said in response to statements on the subject by Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak and other Ukrainian officials.

"Of course, I would like such statements to be evaluated in some way abroad. Parliamentarians in these countries need to understand who they are helping.

They are offering help to de facto murderers, people who express their intention to kill," Peskov said.

RHM/PR