Bomb explosion in Iraq leaves several killed, injured

The incident occurred following an explosion in a base that formerly belonged to the ISIL terrorists but now was used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi.

1 PMU force was killed and two others were injured following the blast in western Iraq.

Issuing a statement, the PMU confirmed the martyrdom of its force and said that he was martyred in the Babil operational area.

In another statement, the PMU said that one other of its forces was martyred after an explosion hit the desert between Karbala and Anbar.

