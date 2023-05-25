  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 25, 2023, 4:43 PM

2 police, 1 woman killed in Japan shooting

2 police, 1 woman killed in Japan shooting

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Two police officers and a woman were killed on Thursday in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, in an incident that involved the firing of a weapon.

Police received a call at 4:25 p.m. from a passerby who said a man had stabbed a woman. When police arrived at the scene, a man reportedly fired a hunting gun-like weapon, The Japan News reported. 

Three men — including two police officers — and a woman were taken to the hospital, but the officers and the woman have been confirmed to have died.

A fourth person was injured. 

The suspect was said to have barricaded himself inside a house. According to the Nagano prefectural police and other authorities, the man was wearing camouflage clothing, a camouflage-patterned hat, sunglasses and a mask.

The incident took place in an area dotted with houses and fields about 2 kilometers west of Shinshu-Nakano Station of Nagano Electric Railway.

Police officers with shields gathered around the site, and the Nakano municipal government urged citizens via Twitter not to go outside.

SKH/PR

News Code 201188

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News