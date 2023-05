The attack happened Saturday night in a busy nightlife area of the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast, the prosecutors' office said on Twitter, according to AFP.

It gave no information on the age or identity of the people who were shot.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the world's top producers of cocaine, Ecuador is weathering the biggest surge in crime in its recent history.

Crime linked to drug trafficking caused the murder rate to almost double from 2021 to 2022.

MNA/PR