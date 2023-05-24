Khorramshahr Liberation to be remembered as resistance result

“Today marks a momentous event in our country's history after the revolution, as Khorramshahr returned to the precious body of Iran, and the 3rd of Khordad became one of the most beautiful days for our nation,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Wednesday at a ceremony to mark the Liberation of the southeastern Iranian city from the Saddam Ba'athist regime.

“The retreat of enemies from Islamic lands today is the result of jihad and resistance,” he further noted.

May 24, known in Iran as the 3rd of Khordad, marks the liberation of Khorramshahr following a landmark operation in 1982, during which Iranian soldiers put up a heroic resistance against the former Iraqi regime’s occupying forces and drove them out of the strategic port city.

“Today, we witness the effects of that jihad and martyrdom through the retreat of the enemy from Islamic lands and the disappointment of Zionists and the failure of the United States,” he said.

The IRGC chief emphasized that the events of the Sacred Defense era should not be forgotten, saying, “If a nation does not defend its identity, independence, and culture, it will be permanently erased from history and become captive, humiliated, submissive, and impoverished.”

