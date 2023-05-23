Liberation of Khorramshahr manifested Iranian combat prowess

The third of Khordad (May 24) marks the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr in the Iranian calendar.

Iraqi imposed war against the Islamic Republic in 1980-1988, the second-longest war of the 20th century after the Vietnam War, is termed the Sacred Defense in Iranian history.

The Iraqi-imposed war started a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with Iraq’s Baathi regime invading Iran with the support of major powers and their allies in the region.

During the war, Iran undertook some landmark operations in line with its territorial integrity.

Located in the southwestern province of Iran, Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqi forces in 1980 and was under the occupation of the enemy for 575 days.

Iranian forces recaptured the southwestern strategic port city in a large-scale operation code-named Beit Ol-Moqaddas in 1982.

In retaking the city, the Iranians captured some 19,000 troops from the Iraqi army.

The masses and all echelons of the Iranian society became united to defend the Islamic-democratic system and values and confront the global colonialist powers.

The liberation of Khorramshahr also marks the defeat of Saddam and his masters, and the victory changed the balance of power in the imposed war in favor of the Iranian forces.

The conquest was achieved as a result of the resistance, perseverance, and self-sacrifice of the local combatants.

Once known as the 'Bride of the Middle East', Khorramshahr, today, has turned into a symbol of resistance in Iran.

While some of the bullet-riddled walls are still kept untouched, everywhere else in the city, there is a sign that reminds of the May 24th resistance.

Khorramshahr destination for dark tourism

Reportedly, Khorramshahr is scheduled to host a national conference on war tourism to honor the bravery and courage of the men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our beloved country.

Some 25 spots have so far been identified in the port city, which makes it a noteworthy destination when it comes to war tourism.

The imposed war began when Iraq, under the deposed dictator Saddam, invaded Iran on 22 September 1980 and lasted for eight years.

Tehran accepted UN Security Council Resolution 598 which declared Saddam as the initiator of the war, drawing the conflict to a close in August 1988.

