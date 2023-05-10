  1. Culture
34th edition of TIBF kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – The 34th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was opened in the Iranian Capital at Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of the 34th Tehran International Book Fair, Ali Ramezani said that nearly 100 foreign publishers, 200 booksellers, and 2,700 domestic publishers are active in the virtual and in-person section of the book fair.

Referring to the presence of the directors of Muscat, Doha, and New Delhi Fairs, he added that the ministers of Tajikistan and Venezuela partake in the exhibition.

He noted that Tajikistan is a guest of honor at the Tehran International Book Fair

“The Future Is Readable” is the motto of this year’s book fair.

The 34th Tehran International Book Fair is underway from 20 to 30 May 2023 at Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla.

