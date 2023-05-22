Signing of several MoUs between Tehran, Jakarta on agenda

Speaking to reporters at Tehran Mehrabad Airport on Monday evening before leaving for Jakarta, President Raeisi described "Indonesia as one of the most important countries in the Southeast Asian region, which has an important position in regional and international arrangements and is also a member of ASEAN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement countries and D-8."

"This populous country with its faithful and Muslim people has deep and long-standing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and our diplomatic relations with the country go back to seventy years ago," the Iranian president said.

He added, "The deep civilizational relations between Iran and Indonesia are more important than the diplomatic relations between the two countries that have connected East and West Asia. This cultural and spiritual connection between the two countries is of special importance that has brought us closer."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi stressed the increase of economic relations between Iran and Indonesia, adding "The level of our economic and trade relations with Indonesia is now at a significant level, which is definitely not acceptable for the two countries and can be enhanced given the capacities and potentials that the two countries have."

Raeisi continued to describe Indonesia is one of the Asian countries that" we have a comprehensive and complete relationship on our agenda. In this regard, we should define more and wider relations with this country as an important country with a privileged position in Southeast Asia."

He further emphasized the need to increase cooperation between Tehran and Jakarta in the field of energy, adding "These relations are pursued in the field of commercial and economic issues, especially in the fields of energy, oil, gas and petrochemicals between the two countries."

The president also reaffirmed that "cooperation with similar and friendly countries is part of the 13th government's neighborhood policy."

As regard his schedule during the visit to Indonesia, the resident said "During the trip, in addition to official meetings with Indonesian high-ranking officials, we will also have meetings with authorities in the scientific and religious fields."

He further stressed that the field of science and technology is one of the fields in which Iran and Indonesia can cooperate with each other more.

The president also talked about the resolve of Iran and Indonesia to sign memorandums of understanding in various fields, noting, "These MoUs will be signed between the authorities of the two countries in the fields of economic, commercial, customs, transit, cultural and health issues."

Emphasizing that there are shared approaches between Iran and Indonesia regarding regional and international issues, Raeisi said, "Both countries are against unilateralism and both are in favor of sustainable peace and security in the region."

The president concluded, "The common views of Iran and Indonesia make us, as two Muslim countries, closer to each other and talk with each other."

