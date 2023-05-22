  1. Politics
May 22, 2023, 11:54 PM

Amir-Abdollahian:

Enhanced Iran-Indonesia ties full of benefits for both

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister, who accompanies President Ebrahim Raeisi on a visit to Indonesia, said Monday that stepped-up ties between Tehran and Jakarta will bear al lot of fruit to both nations.

"In addition to its important position in the Islamic world, Indonesia is an active player in the ASEAN organization," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Monady evening, before departing for Indonesia as part of the Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raeisi.

He added, "cooperation with regional organizations is defined in the framework of multilateral diplomacy of the 13th government."

The foreign minister also noted "The enhanced relations between Iran and Indonesia is full of benefits for the two nations."

