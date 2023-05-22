Iran fighting against terrorism, drug trafficking for years

Nasser Kan'ani’s remarks come after a terrorist attack took place in Saravan County, southeastern Iran that left six Iranian border guards martyred.

Iran has been fighting terrorism and drug trafficking for years thanks to the sacrifice of its generals and soldiers, the Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Monday.

He also paid homage to the Iranian soldiers who lost their lives for the sake of safeguarding Iran’s borders.

"Where are the so-called supporters of human rights and fighting against terrorism? Why has no common message been sent by the European envoys based in Tehran?" he raised the question.

Earlier on Sunday, Kan'ani vehemently condemned the fatal attack on Iran's border guards in a southeastern region neighboring Pakistan.

“While condemning this evil act, the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Pakistani government to implement the agreements between the two countries to suppress terrorist groups as soon as possible and to try to improve the security of the common borders,” Kan'ani stated.

“Certainly, the goal of these terrorist groups is to disrupt the security of the common borders and the security of the people living on the border of the two countries.”

Kan’ani said Iran places a premium on expanding security in the region and the development of cooperation.

