Terrorists kill 6 in Pakistan gas, oil extraction plant

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Terrorists stormed a gas and oil extraction plant in northwest Pakistan, killing four policemen and two private security guards, Pakistani police said.
Police official Irfan Khan told Reuters the incident took place late on Monday and continued for some hours into Tuesday in the Hangu district near the Afghan border.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for this attack.
