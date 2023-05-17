At least 8 killed by heavy flooding in Italy

The bodies have been retrieved from various locations, the vice president of Emilia Romagna, Irene Priolo, told reporters according to CNN, adding that the rains were easing but that river levels were still rising.

The region, which has been suffering a prolonged drought, is under a red alert – the highest level warning or state of emergency for life-threatening weather events. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled and the site evacuated.

Fourteen rivers burst their banks in the region, forcing people in cities such as Cesena to climb onto the roof of their buildings to escape incoming water, Reuters reported. Firefighters rescued them with helicopters or rubber dinghies.

A total of 600 firefighters have been deployed from across Italy to assist with evacuations in the region after Italy’s longest river, the Po, broke its banks,” the Italian Department for Civil Protection said in a tweet.

Residents in numerous areas across the region, including in the city of Bologna, were asked not to leave their homes.

SKH/PR