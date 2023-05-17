Iran calls on OPCW meet medical needs of chemical veterans

Reza Najafi made the remark in a meeting with the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Fernando Arias on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Fifth Review Conference.

During the meeting, Najafi briefed the OPCW chief about the effects of the US cruel sanctions on the health and treatment of Iranian chemical veterans, calling for measures to meet the urgent medical needs of the said veterans.

Emphasizing that Iran is the biggest victim of chemical weapons in the contemporary era, he added that the goal and purpose of the Chemical Weapons Convention will not be achieved without the complete destruction of all types of chemical weapons stockpiles.

The OPCW director general also confirmed the necessity of addressing the medical needs of the chemical victims, adding that he will continue to talk with the relevant parties.

