  1. Politics
May 17, 2023, 1:20 PM

Iran calls on OPCW meet medical needs of chemical veterans

Iran calls on OPCW meet medical needs of chemical veterans

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iran is the biggest victim of chemical weapons in the contemporary era, the Iranian Deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs said, calling on OPCW to meet the medical needs of the said veterans.

Reza Najafi made the remark in a meeting with the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Fernando Arias on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Fifth Review Conference.

During the meeting, Najafi briefed the OPCW chief about the effects of the US cruel sanctions on the health and treatment of Iranian chemical veterans, calling for measures to meet the urgent medical needs of the said veterans.

Emphasizing that Iran is the biggest victim of chemical weapons in the contemporary era, he added that the goal and purpose of the Chemical Weapons Convention will not be achieved without the complete destruction of all types of chemical weapons stockpiles.

The OPCW director general also confirmed the necessity of addressing the medical needs of the chemical victims, adding that he will continue to talk with the relevant parties.

RHM/IRN85113346

News Code 200822
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News