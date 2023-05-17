1 killed after police opens fire at school in Pakistan

The incident took place at the school for girls in the Swat Vally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after school hours as students were getting ready to depart in their vehicles, Indian Express reported.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the constable, identified as Alam Khan, was arrested immediately after the attack, and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him, Dawn newspaper reported.

“A special investigation team has been formed to make further investigation into the matter. I assure everyone that strict legal punishment will be given to the culprit,” he told media persons.

The sudden sound of gunshots sent shockwaves throughout the school premises, causing panic and chaos among students, teachers, and staff, the officials said.

A girl was killed and seven others sustained injuries after the police officer opened fire. All the victims were girls, the police said.

The deceased and injured were taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medical treatment. Gandapur added that the accused hailed from the Salampur area and was suspended from the police force twice. Khan was reinstated in the police department last year and was deployed outside the school for security three months back, the report added.

