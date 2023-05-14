  1. Culture
Leader visits Tehran International Book Fair

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the 34th Tehran International Book Fair at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran on Sunday morning.

As per tradition, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the 34th Tehran International Book Fair currently underway at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran.

While there, Ayatollah Khamenei engaged in talks with a number of publishers present at the fair.

Over the years, Tehran International Book Fair has turned into a landmark book fair in West Asia and Asia after holding 31 editions in a row.

This year, nearly 100 foreign publishers, 200 booksellers, and 2,700 domestic publishers are active in the virtual and in-person section of the book fair.

The 32nd Tehran Book Fair will wrap up on May 30, 2023.

