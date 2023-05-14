Leader visits Tehran International Book Fair

As per tradition, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the 34th Tehran International Book Fair currently underway at the Grand Mosalla of Tehran.

While there, Ayatollah Khamenei engaged in talks with a number of publishers present at the fair.

Over the years, Tehran International Book Fair has turned into a landmark book fair in West Asia and Asia after holding 31 editions in a row.

This year, nearly 100 foreign publishers, 200 booksellers, and 2,700 domestic publishers are active in the virtual and in-person section of the book fair.

The 32nd Tehran Book Fair will wrap up on May 30, 2023.

