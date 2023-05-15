Tehran wishes best result for Turkish nation in elections

Turkish people's great participation in the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday is a sign of the victory of democracy in this neighboring Muslim country, Kan'ani cited.

"We congratulate the people, election organizers, leaders and political parties in Turkey on this victory and wish them the best fate," he added.

Polling stations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey opened at 8.00 local time (5:00 GMT) on Sunday. Turkey headed for a runoff vote as neither incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan, nor his opposition rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, managed to secure a majority vote and outright victory in the first round.

The second round of the presidential election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of the votes, is scheduled for May 28.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkey processed, according to state media.

