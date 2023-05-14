Terrorism, sanctions two main crimes US did against Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Sunday at the first meeting of "the Taskforce for Recording of US Human Rights Record" which was held at the Islamic Development Coordination Council in Tehran.

He said that "When we talk about the revealing and review of American human rights record, we do not seek to do a politically motivated job, but our goal is a legal act that is completely based on the facts."

Gharibabadi also said that showing the true face and the reality of the human rights record in the United States which claims to be a defender of human rights matters a lot.

"America has committed two main crimes against the Iranian people in the field of terrorism and sanctions; We have 17,000 assassinated martyrs, most notably the cowardly assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and his companions; As regards the sanctions, a nation is a victim and it is necessary to work on how this crime can be well showed to the world," the Judicial official added.

He called on the task force to attach great importance to their work and seriously pursue the cases of human rights violations in the US to raise public awareness in that regard.

Earlier this week on May 8, Tehran's prosecutor Ali Salehi said that Iran has issued arrest warrant for 73 people including former US President Donald Trump. former US Secretary Mike Pompeo and General Kenneth F. McKenzie while the prosecution of 74 other people was suspended because of lack of concrete evidence.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Lt General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – were assassinated in Baghdad by the US attack on January 3, 2020.

MNA/IRN85111323