Aliyev, Pashinyan meet with President of European Council

Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel hailed the restoration of the Brussels format of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Charles Michel for his efforts in this direction, Azertac reported.

During the conversation, they discussed the developments related to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in recent months, the Washington negotiations, and the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as the agenda of the trilateral meeting to be held today with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, Charles Michel and Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan in his meeting with the President of the European Council discussed the “military-political and humanitarian situation in the region”, according to Armen Press.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the European Council President also discussed the upcoming May 14 trilateral meeting with the participation of the Azerbaijani President and attached importance to holding a five-sided meeting together with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Chisinau on June 1, within the framework of the European Political Community Summit.

The Trilateral meeting between Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel is scheduled to be held on Sunday, hosted by the President of the European Council in Brussels.

