May 14, 2023, 9:25 PM

Pashinyan, Aliyev meet in Brussels

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels on Sunday.

The President of the European Council held separate meetings with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday before he hosted their meeting in Brissules. 

According to AFP, today's tripartite meeting in Brussels was aimed at the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan and discussing the recent tensions in the region.

These talks took place a day after clashes broke out on the border between the two countries. On Friday, the Armenian government announced that one Armenian soldier was killed and two others were wounded by Baku forces.

Last Thursday, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed and four Armenian soldiers were injured in clashes.

