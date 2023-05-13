  1. Politics
May 13, 2023, 11:30 AM

Iran police, intelligence forces detain ISIL member in Zabol

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The Iranian intelligence and police forces arrested a member of the ISIL terrorist group in Zabol city of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The Iranian intelligence forces found out that a member of the ISIL terrorist group has settled in one of the villages of Zabul City, Police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan said on Saturday.

Following the special military operation for finding his hideout, the Iranian intelligence and police forces managed to arrest this ISIL terrorist, General Doostali Jalilian added.

In the initial investigation, it was found that this person, who has citizenship of one of the neighboring countries, was promoting ISIL terrorism in this area, he noted.

Zabol is located near Iran's border with Afghanistan.

Marzieh Rahmani

