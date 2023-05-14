Iranian Dena destroyer in mission codenamed "360-Degree"

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran's 86th Naval Fleet, comprised of Dena and Makran warships, navigated around the world in a mission codenamed "360-Degree".

For the first time in Iran’s naval history, the 86th flotilla undertook a long voyage around the world and sailed in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans without relying on aid from shores.

It set sail from Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf on September 20, 2022. Now, on the 236th day of its voyage, the flotilla docked at Oman’s Salalah port as its last stop.

The flotilla traveled some 63,000 kilometers and crossed the equator four times. It will reach Bandar Abbas by traveling an additional 2,000 kilometers.