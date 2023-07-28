Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria discuss holding joint meeting

A diplomatic source at the Russian foreign ministry has told Russian Ria Novosti that the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, Turkey and Syria have been discussing the possibility of holding a quadrilateral meeting.

"This issue is being discussed. But to achieve the result, the program of all the ministers must match. This is a process and it continues," the informed Russian diplomat said.

The first meeting of foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria was held on May 10, 2023 in Moscow. In the meeting, the top diplomats of those four countries ordered the preparation of a draft road map for the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria.

