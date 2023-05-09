Iran ready to share its experiences in fighitng ilicit drugs

Addressing an international conference pn fighting narcotics held in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday, Eskandar Momeni, secretary general of Secretary General of Drug Control Headquarters, said that 27% of heroin seizures and 59% of morphine seizures in the world were also done by Iran in 2020.

The Islamic Republic is ready to share its experience in the fight against drug trafficking with other countries in the region, he underscored.

He added that Iran accounted for 80% of methamphetamine seizures in the Middle East and Southwest Asia in that year.

Drug trafficking presents major challenge for Iran, particularly due to its 900 km eastern border with Afghanistan, the largest producer of opium in the world.

Earlier in February, Momeni said that the Iranian anti-narcotics police confiscated 700 tons of various types of drugs in the past 10 months.

Some 12 Iranian anti-narcotics forces were martyred during the operations carried out to fight against the trafficking of narcotics in the same period.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades, Momeni added.

