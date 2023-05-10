Syrian army participates in Russian military parade (+VIDEO)

The parade was held on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

During the parade, a number of weapons were showcased, and Syrian and Russian planes participated in air shows.

The parade was held in the presence of Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov the Commander of the Russian Airborne Forces and the Syrian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Ali Mahmoud Abbas as well as a number of senior Syrian and Russian military officials.

