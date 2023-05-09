  1. Economy
Iraqi Kurdistan sign investment MoU with Iran

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Acting CEO of Kish Investment & Development Company has said that Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of trade, tourism, aviation, and sea transportation.

Referring to the signed MoU between Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq on the sidelines of the Fifth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran dubbed “Iran EXPO 2023” on Tuesday, Alireza Ebrahimpour said that the new flight routes will be launched between the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Kish Island in Iran.

Part of the signed MoU emphasizes the development of cooperation in the field of tourism, he said, adding that the two sides will also cooperate in the field of industry.

The signed MoU not only defines and implements new activities between the two sides but also will lead to the development of cooperation in various fields, he noted.

He underlined that the main focus of the signed MoU is cooperation in establishing joint business activities to enter commercial and international markets, attracting investors to transfer knowledge, technology and creating a healthy environment for investment, optimal use of actual and potential capacities by cooperating in holding and attending trade fairs and paving grounds for the development of tourism, cultural and economic activities.

