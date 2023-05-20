  1. Economy
Foreign investment in Iran capital market grows 83%

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI), the capital market clearing house, says 4,374 trading codes have been issued for foreign investors and 27 codes were issued during the twelfth month of the last fiscal year.

Total investment by foreigners reached close to 67.63 trillion rials ($127.2 million) – up 83% during the year. 

Most individual investors are reportedly from Afghanistan, accounting for more than a third of the non-Iranian codes, Finacial Tribune reported. 

Investors from the US, the UK, Spain, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, China, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, Lebanon, South Africa, Japan, Cyprus, Italy, the UAE, Norway, Greece, Indonesia, Poland, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Luxemburg, Kuwait, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea and Afghanistan hold stakes in Iran’s equity markets. 

