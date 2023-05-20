Foreign investment in Iran capital market grows 83%

Total investment by foreigners reached close to 67.63 trillion rials ($127.2 million) – up 83% during the year.

Most individual investors are reportedly from Afghanistan, accounting for more than a third of the non-Iranian codes, Finacial Tribune reported.

Investors from the US, the UK, Spain, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, China, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, Lebanon, South Africa, Japan, Cyprus, Italy, the UAE, Norway, Greece, Indonesia, Poland, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Luxemburg, Kuwait, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea and Afghanistan hold stakes in Iran’s equity markets.

MNA/PR