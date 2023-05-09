China expels Canadian diplomat

Lalonde, who has been asked to leave China before Saturday, is a consul at the Consulate-General of Canada in Shanghai.

According to China Daily, it is a reciprocal countermeasure in response to Canada's unscrupulous move to declare a diplomat of the Consulate-General of China in Toronto "persona non grata", the spokesperson said.

China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the move and has lodged serious démarches and strong protests to Canada, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that China reserves the right to take further steps.

AMK/PR