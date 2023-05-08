China threatens EU with countermeasures over sanctions

"If media reports turn out to be true, such actions by the European side will seriously undermine mutual trust and cooperation between the EU and China," TASS quoted Wenbin as saying at a press briefing.

When asked to comment on the information that seven Chinese companies could soon come under EU sanctions due to the supply of equipment to Russia he replied, "The European side should not make a mistake, otherwise Beijing will be forced to resolutely protect its rationally justified legal rights.".

The Financial Times earlier reported that Brussels has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies for supporting Russia for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Seven Chinese businesses accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons have been listed in a new package of sanctions to be discussed by EU member states this week.

SKH/PR