Iran envoy, Afghanistan ex-official discuss humanitarian aids

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi in a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan discussed humanitarian aids to Afghanistan.

Abdullah, in a tweet, said that he stressed the need for the continuation of Iran's aid to the Afghan people, as well as expanding Iran-Afghanistan relations.

On Thursday, Kazemi Qomi also met and held talks with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Karzai said on Twitter that he met with Kazemi Qomi and discussed the current Afghan situation and the recent Doha meeting. 

Karzai said the meeting stressed the need for the formation of a regional consensus for the solution of problems in Afghanistan. Karzai called Iran an "old, historic friend."

